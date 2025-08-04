Ruffer LLP Has $37.70 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $37,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 967.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 519,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 470,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,228,000 after buying an additional 409,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after buying an additional 77,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.