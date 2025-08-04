Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.63) price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.97) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Melrose Industries Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 544.40 ($7.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 376 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 682.60 ($9.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 513.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -184.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Melrose Industries will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($122,692.87). Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

