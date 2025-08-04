Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Repay from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPAY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

In other news, President Shaler Alias bought 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,435.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 264,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,593.26. This represents a 6.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 86,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500.29. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Repay by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 52.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $4.83 on Monday. Repay has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.