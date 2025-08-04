Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $163.12 on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.28.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

