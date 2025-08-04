Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 16,901 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ciena by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,345,000 after buying an additional 3,062,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Ciena by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,019,000 after acquiring an additional 257,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $28,899.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,538.26. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $559,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,770,552.11. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,469 shares of company stock worth $2,817,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 4.6%

CIEN stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 122.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

