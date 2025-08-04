Raiffeisen Bank International AG Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $859.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $903.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.96.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

