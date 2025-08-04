Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 422.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the sale, the director owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total value of $8,370,290.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,897,053.48. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,014 shares of company stock valued at $74,238,060. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $446.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.31. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

