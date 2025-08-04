Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 18,264 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,511,000 after buying an additional 3,713,301 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $128,542,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,536 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.