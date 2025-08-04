Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Crown were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 371.6% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 55.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 210,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Crown by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

