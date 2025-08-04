Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 79.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 649,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,796,000 after purchasing an additional 288,257 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 88,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,766 shares of company stock worth $7,858,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

