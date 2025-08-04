R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 14,300 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,602,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ambev by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440,564 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ambev by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ambev by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,181,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Ambev by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,639,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862,672 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 500.0%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

