Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Allianz SE

Allianz SE decreased its stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,746,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,428,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 828,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,851,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 573,269 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $23,584,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $13,463,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Qiagen N.V. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 52.0%. Qiagen’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.