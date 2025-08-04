PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Position Raised by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. PROCEPT BioRobotics makes up 5.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRCT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.05.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
