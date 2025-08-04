Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

NYSE CAG opened at $18.52 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

