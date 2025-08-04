Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,043 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after buying an additional 1,123,018 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,126,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 41.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,129,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,422,000 after buying an additional 918,549 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $172.05 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

