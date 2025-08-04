Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 623,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $103.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $139.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

