Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 2,404 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,082.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,457,000 after buying an additional 77,783 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:FRT opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

