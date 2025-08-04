PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,297,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after buying an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,559,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,946,000 after buying an additional 1,162,315 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.