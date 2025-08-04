Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Palomar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $129.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $175.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.62.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total value of $79,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,479.80. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $72,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467.65. This trade represents a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $3,061,089. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.