Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,563,250. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. This trade represents a 81.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $154.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.57. The company has a market cap of $364.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.74, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $160.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

