OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $790,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,945 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HP by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.45 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

