Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $140.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after buying an additional 2,948,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $80,741,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,301,000 after buying an additional 615,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after buying an additional 468,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $48,633,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

