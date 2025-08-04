New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,528,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,790,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.