Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 806.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.73%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

