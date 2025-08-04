MWA Asset Management Buys 1,739 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MWA Asset Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.7% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $462.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.62 and a 200-day moving average of $467.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

