MWA Asset Management Acquires 37 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,337 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $761.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

