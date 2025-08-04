Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $3,335,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,801.44. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,635,562 shares of company stock valued at $291,955,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

