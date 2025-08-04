Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8,541.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,388,000 after buying an additional 1,674,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,547,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,578,000 after buying an additional 966,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,320,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,589,000 after buying an additional 602,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,102,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.5%

FAST stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,116 shares of company stock worth $3,069,670. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

