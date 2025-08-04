Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $155.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $126.08 and a 52-week high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

