Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ESAB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,118,000 after acquiring an additional 225,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,888,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,358,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 276,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

ESAB Stock Down 2.7%

ESAB stock opened at $130.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.60.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.98%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,357 shares of company stock valued at $567,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.