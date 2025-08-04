LSV Asset Management Sells 347,399 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,675,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Playtika were worth $34,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playtika by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 299,278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Playtika by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 241,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush raised Playtika to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.
Playtika Stock Down 4.0%
NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.27 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 149.09% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,510,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 739,922 shares of company stock worth $3,548,194. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
