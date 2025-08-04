LSV Asset Management Sells 253,000 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 253,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $27,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 139,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 392,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.