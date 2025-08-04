LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,896,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Down 3.1%

FNB opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.