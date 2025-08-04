LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,181,439 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,439 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.26% of Fidelis Insurance worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 532,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 3,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 524,835 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $7,192,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

