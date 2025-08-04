LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,744 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $39,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 222.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY opened at $34.40 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.