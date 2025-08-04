Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

