Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,224 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 288.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 369,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.