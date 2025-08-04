KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 475.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of KANZHUN by 636.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,828,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950,467 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,376,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,001,000 after buying an additional 5,432,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 2,547.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,313,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,860,000 after buying an additional 5,112,824 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KANZHUN by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,658 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BZ stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KANZHUN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

