Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,861 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 330.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,363.54. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 3,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $885,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,542,000. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 14,639 shares worth $3,433,222. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $319.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $320.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.47.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

