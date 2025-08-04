Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.65 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FERG opened at $221.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $228.80.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.