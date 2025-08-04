Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Trimmed by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 14.2% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after buying an additional 948,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,319,000 after acquiring an additional 909,482 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

