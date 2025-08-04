J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 2,790 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 68,212 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 763,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

