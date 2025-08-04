J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.68 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

