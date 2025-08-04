J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after acquiring an additional 326,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899,841 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $130.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.79.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

