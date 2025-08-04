J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.08 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,283.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 265,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 246,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

SRE stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

