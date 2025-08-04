J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis raised its stake in Open Text by 1,075.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

