J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter worth about $8,052,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

