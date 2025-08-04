J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

