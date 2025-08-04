IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 3,644 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Tenable by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Tenable by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 115.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $109,875.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $32,087.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,927.88. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

