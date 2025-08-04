IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after purchasing an additional 840,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ball by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,847,000 after acquiring an additional 396,633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,147,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,403,000 after acquiring an additional 207,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

